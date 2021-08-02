Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $179,575,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $380.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $383.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.80.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total transaction of $534,719.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,252 shares in the company, valued at $422,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

