Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG opened at $110.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,309 shares of company stock worth $18,352,785 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.