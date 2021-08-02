Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 125.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,549 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNP. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

