Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 13,208 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULV opened at $38.22 on Monday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.95.

