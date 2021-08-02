Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,949 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $170.11 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

