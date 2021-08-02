Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 28,182 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 307,750 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 604,595 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 181,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.49 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

