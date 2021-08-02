Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 8,015 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after acquiring an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $76.87 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

