Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.69. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

