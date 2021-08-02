Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 11,040 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $349.48 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $260.18 and a 12 month high of $351.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

