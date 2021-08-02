Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 14,305 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,305 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.08% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADX opened at $20.09 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

