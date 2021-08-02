Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADYYF shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $2,738.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,437.71. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,501.00 and a 52 week high of $2,831.92.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

