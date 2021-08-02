AECOM (ACM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AECOM alerts:

NYSE ACM opened at $62.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. AECOM has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.