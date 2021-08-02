Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.59.

AEGXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 price target (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $16.40 on Monday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

