Aeon Trading 48.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Aeon has a total market cap of $14.62 million and $7,312.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.54 or 0.00596299 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 170.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

