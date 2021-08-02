AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Update

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 48,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AeroCentury by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACY stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.18. 2,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33. AeroCentury has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.00.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

