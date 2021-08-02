Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 9th (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:AVTE) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Aerovate Therapeutics had issued 8,682,142 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $121,549,988 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AVTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

