Aeternity (AE) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.54 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0983 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $33.54 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8,232.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00031003 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025083 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 387,023,675 coins and its circulating supply is 341,202,732 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

