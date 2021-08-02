Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Dwight D. Churchill Purchases 1,000 Shares

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AMG traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $159.87. The stock had a trading volume of 279,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,353. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.25. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $180.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 31,275 shares in the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

