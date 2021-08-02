Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,372 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.38% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $23,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period.

Shares of AMG opened at $158.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.25. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

