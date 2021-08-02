Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Up 5.3%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 11,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,380,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get Affimed alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $673.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Affimed by 71.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,708 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affimed by 19.2% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Affimed by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 16.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 315,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.