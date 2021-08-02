Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.29.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

