AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of AGCO worth $50,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 273.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after purchasing an additional 382,270 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in AGCO by 712.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 362,199 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $132.11 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Several analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

