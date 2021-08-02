AGCO Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGCO in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $10.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

NYSE AGCO opened at $132.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.65. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 1 year low of $63.87 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 403,909 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after purchasing an additional 382,270 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.