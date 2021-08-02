AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $132.11 on Monday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AGCO by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 403,909 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 273.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,993,000 after acquiring an additional 382,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

