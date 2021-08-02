AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

AGFMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. AGF Management has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

