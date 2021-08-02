Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 156,610 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,191,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGYS opened at $55.56 on Monday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.