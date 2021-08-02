Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stake Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 351.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.66.

NYSE ADC opened at $75.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.94.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

