Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $83.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agree Realty traded as high as $75.95 and last traded at $74.76, with a volume of 287520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 172.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

