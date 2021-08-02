AidCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $134.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $134.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

