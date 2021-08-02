Aidos Kuneen Trading Down 22.2% This Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $23.34 million and approximately $940,309.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.24 or 0.06627548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.02 or 0.01387146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.59 or 0.00361038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00131098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.02 or 0.00591597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00372491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.15 or 0.00293615 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

