AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.41. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 769 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RERE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective for the company.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

