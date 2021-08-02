AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.87. 709,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,378,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 345.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.