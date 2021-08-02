AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.87. 709,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,378,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.57.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
