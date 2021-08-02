Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,254,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 11,990,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ACDVF. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down previously from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $20.01 on Monday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 302.56%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.