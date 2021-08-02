Air Products and Chemicals (APD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE APD opened at $291.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

