Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Boosted by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

APD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,252. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

