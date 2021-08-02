Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 191.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

NYSE:APD opened at $291.03 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

