Airbloc (ABL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,364.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $9,364.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00059458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00820275 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00091532 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.