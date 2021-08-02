Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Short Interest Down 15.0% in July

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 11,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $144.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.34.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.