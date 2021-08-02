Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.15. 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

AIXXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.45 price target on Aixtron and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

