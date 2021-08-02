Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.36

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 17523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJINY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.55%.

About Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

