Akropolis (AKRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $70.93 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Akropolis has a market cap of $70.93 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akropolis has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00823741 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00091338 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

