Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,764 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.71. 2,430,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

