Alchemint Standards Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $151,694.68 and $26.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00046581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00102934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00138722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,665.19 or 0.99925659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.22 or 0.00847008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars.

