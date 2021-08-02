Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches Market Cap of $121.17 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $427.13 or 0.01078024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $121.17 million and $52.71 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alchemix

Alchemix is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

