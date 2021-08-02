Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $70.55 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 114.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $28.71 million and $70.55 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 475.8% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.43 or 0.00290856 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00144600 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00144417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003767 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,016,739,268 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

