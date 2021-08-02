Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in July

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,095,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aleafia Health from $7.06 to $5.81 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Aleafia Health alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEAF opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33. Aleafia Health has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness services company in Canada and internationally. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, oral sprays, and cannabis-infused sublingual strips. The company offers its products under the Kin Slips, Emblem, and Symbl brands.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.