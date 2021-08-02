Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 212.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Alector worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alector by 2.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alector by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alector by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alector by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALEC shares. increased their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. Research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,861,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

