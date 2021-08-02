Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Update

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALEC. upped their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alector by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alector by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alector by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.04. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.61.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alector will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

