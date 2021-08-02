Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Up 6%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.48. 23,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 999,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALEC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alector by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alector by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alector by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alector by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

