Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is Golden Green Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.12% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 134,549 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 60,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

